Cubs' Jon Lester: Nearing sim game
Lester (hamstring) is progressing well and could throw a simulated game soon, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Lester was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9 with the hamstring injury and this is the first real indication of his progression toward a return. The 35-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but he'll likely need to complete a simulated game shortly if there is any chance of rejoining the rotation before the end of April.
