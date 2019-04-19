Cubs' Jon Lester: Nearing sim game

Lester (hamstring) is progressing well and could throw a simulated game soon, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Lester was placed on the 10-day injured list April 9 with the hamstring injury and this is the first real indication of his progression toward a return. The 35-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but he'll likely need to complete a simulated game shortly if there is any chance of rejoining the rotation before the end of April.