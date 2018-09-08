Cubs' Jon Lester: Next start set for Monday

Lester will take the mound against the Brewers on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.

Lester had his start Friday postponed due to inclement weather and will now receive a couple extra days of rest before facing Milwaukee next week. Across 28 starts this year, he's logged a 3.53 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a7.2 K/9.

More News
Our Latest Stories