Cubs' Jon Lester: Opens spring on positive note

Lester retired six of the seven batters he faced in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Padres, striking out three and giving up no hits and one walk.

Lester dispatched the Padres in efficient fashion in his first outing of 2019, but that alone won't eliminate concerns about the lefty's chances of remaining an anchor for the Chicago rotation this season. He's coming off a campaign in which he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA, but a closer look under the hood reveals major downturns in his K-BB% (11.2 percent) and groundball percentage (37.7 percent), his lowest in both categories since 2008 and 2007, respectively. It may be tough to buy into Lester delivering another quality ERA as he enters his age-35 season.