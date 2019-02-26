Cubs' Jon Lester: Opens spring on positive note
Lester retired six of the seven batters he faced in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Padres, striking out three and giving up no hits and one walk.
Lester dispatched the Padres in efficient fashion in his first outing of 2019, but that alone won't eliminate concerns about the lefty's chances of remaining an anchor for the Chicago rotation this season. He's coming off a campaign in which he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA, but a closer look under the hood reveals major downturns in his K-BB% (11.2 percent) and groundball percentage (37.7 percent), his lowest in both categories since 2008 and 2007, respectively. It may be tough to buy into Lester delivering another quality ERA as he enters his age-35 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...