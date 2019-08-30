Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up 11th win
Lester (11-9) earned the win against the Mets on Thursday, tossing six innings and giving up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four.
Lester entered the game with three losses and an ugly 8.51 ERA in five August outings but capped the month with a quality start, limiting New York to a single run on a J.D. Davis homer in the first inning. He picked up the win despite again struggling with his control, tossing first-pitch strikes to only 12 of 25 batters and issuing three free passes to raise his total to 15 walks in 30.1 innings this month. The southpaw will carry a 4.36 ERA and 1.44 WHIP into his next scheduled start, at home against Seattle on Tuesday.
