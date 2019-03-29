Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up win in opener
Lester (1-0) allowed two runs over six innings to grab the win in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers. He gave up four hits and two walks to go along with three strikeouts.
Lester allowed a two-run home run to Elvis Andrus in the third inning but otherwise cruised to an easy win in a 12-4 game. The 35-year-old lefty saw his strikeout rate drop last season, and he didn't generate a ton of whiffs in this one, but the veteran should still be able to find plenty of success backed by a strong Cubs offense in 2019.
