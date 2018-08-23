Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up win No. 14 against Tigers

Lester (14-5) pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball to record the win Wednesday against the Tigers. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Lester barely missed out on his 12th quality start of the year, but he still managed to grab a win despite not having dominant stuff in this one. The veteran lefty needed 100 pitches to retire his 17 hitters and struck out only three Tigers after recording eight punchouts in his last start. Nonetheless, Lester reached the 14-win plateau for the eighth time in his career, and he'll go for No. 15 against a subpar Mets lineup on Monday.