Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up win No. 14 against Tigers
Lester (14-5) pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball to record the win Wednesday against the Tigers. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.
Lester barely missed out on his 12th quality start of the year, but he still managed to grab a win despite not having dominant stuff in this one. The veteran lefty needed 100 pitches to retire his 17 hitters and struck out only three Tigers after recording eight punchouts in his last start. Nonetheless, Lester reached the 14-win plateau for the eighth time in his career, and he'll go for No. 15 against a subpar Mets lineup on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...