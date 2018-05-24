Cubs' Jon Lester: Pitches well in loss Wednesday

Lester (4-2) was a tough-luck loser Wednesday against the Indians, as he allowed just a single run over seven innings of work. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Lester was good in this one, but he surprisingly got outdueled by Adam Plutko in a 1-0 defeat as the Cubs mustered just three hits as a team. Despite the loss, the 34-year-old lefty will carry a very strong 2.37 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Pittsburgh.