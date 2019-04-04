Cubs' Jon Lester: Pitches well in no-decision
Lester allowed two runs over six innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Braves. He gave up six hits and three walks, while striking out seven.
Lester allowed a pair of solo home runs in the third inning, but the veteran otherwise shut down the Atlanta offense. The lefty left the game in line for his second win of the season with the Cubs up 3-2, but the bullpen squandered the lead in the eighth inning. Lester is off to a nice start nonetheless with a quality start in each of his first two appearances, and he'll look to keep pitching well in his next outing Monday at Wrigley Field against the Pirates.
