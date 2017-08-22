Cubs' Jon Lester: Plays catch Tuesday
Lester (shoulder/lat) played catch on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is an encouraging development, as Lester was seen playing catch less than a week after landing on the disabled list, suggesting he may not be sidelined for much longer. His return date should become clearer once he ramps up his throwing, but Lester isn't expected to miss more than one or two starts while sidelined. In the meantime, Mike Montgomery will take his turn in the rotation, starting Wednesday against the Reds.
