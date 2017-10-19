Cubs' Jon Lester: Prepares for Game 6 start
Lester will be on the mound for Game 6 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Saturday, if the Cubs can extend the series with a win Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Lester will not be available in relief Thursday while he preps for a potential Game 6 outing. This start would come on five days of rest for the left-hander, and he will likely go up against Rich Hill yet again, if the matchup comes to fruition. During Sunday's Game 2 start, Lester allowed one earned run off three hits and five walks, while striking out a pair in 4.2 innings.
