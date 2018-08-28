Cubs' Jon Lester: Puts together quality outing in no-decision

Lester allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings. He didn't factor into the decision Monday against New York.

Lester surrendered a run in the first inning and a pair in the second, but he'd settle down to finish his outing with four straight scoreless frames. He also managed to help his own cause, delivering a two-run single in the third inning. The 34-year-old lefty has pieced together three consecutive solid starts following Monday's outing, giving up four runs and striking out 14 across 17.2 frames. Lester's next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Saturday in Philadelphia.