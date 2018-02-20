Cubs' Jon Lester: Ready to improve after subpar season

Lester said last weekend that he's in full health and feels as good as ever entering spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester had a down year in 2017. A bout of shoulder fatigue at the latter end of August landed him on the disabled list, although he was able to return for the postseason. With the injury behind him, Lester didn't alter his offseason training regimen when preparing for the 2018 campaign. He'll aim to bounce back after 2017's disappointing showing, which culminated in a 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP that he'd built over 32 starts (180.2 innings).