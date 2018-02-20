Cubs' Jon Lester: Ready to improve after subpar season
Lester said last weekend that he's in full health and feels as good as ever entering spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lester had a down year in 2017. A bout of shoulder fatigue at the latter end of August landed him on the disabled list, although he was able to return for the postseason. With the injury behind him, Lester didn't alter his offseason training regimen when preparing for the 2018 campaign. He'll aim to bounce back after 2017's disappointing showing, which culminated in a 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP that he'd built over 32 starts (180.2 innings).
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...