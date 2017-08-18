Cubs' Jon Lester: Receives encouraging evaluation

Lester (lat) may only need to spend a short period of time on the disabled list following Friday morning's initial evaluation, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Lester was removed from Thursday's outing in the middle of the second inning after motioning for a trainer to come out to the mound. The left-hander exited with left lat tightness and is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list in the near future. This happened in the midst of a nine-run inning, as Lester failed to stymie the Reds during the frame. He will receive a more in-depth examination Friday afternoon, but for the time being, it appears as though he may only miss one or two starts. With Mike Montgomery taking his place during Thursday's game, it seems likely that he will fill the void in Chicago's rotation moving forward.