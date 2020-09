Lester threw six innings of three-hit shutout baseball during the Cubs 1-0 loss to the Brewers, while walking two and striking out eight in the performance.

Lester (2-2) rebounded after allowing five runs through 3.1 innings in his last start. That being said, his expected ERA still ranks in the bottom fifth of the league. The Cubs elite offense buoys his value, and he draws the Indians' bottom-ten offense in his next start.