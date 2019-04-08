Cubs' Jon Lester: Removed in third inning

Lester exited Monday's game against the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester was visited by manager Joe Maddon and a trainer after throwing a couple of pitches in the third inning; while the southpaw was initially allowed to stay in the game, he was subsequently removed after surrendering a single to the next batter. The reason behind Lester's exit remains unclear at the moment, though it's worth noting that he slid twice while running the bases during the previous inning. Brad Brach replaced Lester.