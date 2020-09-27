Lester (3-3) allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

The Cubs got out to a 5-2 lead after three innings, but Lester gave all of that back and then some in the fourth. Lester's ERA jumped from 4.40 to 5.16 as a result of this blowup, and it's possible manager David Ross will reconsider his rotation plans for the postseason. Ross had previously indicated Lester was the likely choice for Game 3 of the first round (if necessary).