Lester won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Cubs after the game was postponed due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Consecutive days with no positive tests had the Cardinals optimistic about their ability to take the field Friday for the first time in nine days, but they received news of at least one more positive test Friday. It would hardly be a surprise if the entire weekend series gets called off based on how the league has handled similar cases thus far, though it remains possible that Lester could start as soon as Saturday.