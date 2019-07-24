Cubs' Jon Lester: Scratched from Wednesday's start
Lester has been scratched for his scheduled start Wednesday due to a bout of bronchitis, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Cubs haven't revealed the severity of Lester's ailment, but there's a chance he may only need an extra day or two to get healthy before slotting back into the rotation for Chicago's big three-game series in Milwaukee this weekend. Tyler Chatwood will be summoned from the bullpen to make a spot start Wednesday in place of Lester, though Chatwood will likely be subjected to some sort of pitch count in the outing.
