Cubs' Jon Lester: Serves up four runs Tuesday
Lester (5-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Pirates despite allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out six.
Prior to Tuesday's four-run outing, Lester hadn't allowed more than two runs in a game since his April 25 start against the Indians. The Pirates got to him for three runs in the first two innings, but the Cubs were able to provide some late offense in the seventh inning to move their starter into the win column. Lester hasn't provided great strikeout numbers this season (60 Ks in 69 IP), but fantasy owners have to be pleased with his superb 2.71 ERA.
More News
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Pitches well in loss Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Cruises to easy win Friday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Thursday contest postponed•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Solid outing in third win•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Lasts 5.1 innings in marathon contest•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets no-decision against Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...