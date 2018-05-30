Cubs' Jon Lester: Serves up four runs Tuesday

Lester (5-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Pirates despite allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out six.

Prior to Tuesday's four-run outing, Lester hadn't allowed more than two runs in a game since his April 25 start against the Indians. The Pirates got to him for three runs in the first two innings, but the Cubs were able to provide some late offense in the seventh inning to move their starter into the win column. Lester hasn't provided great strikeout numbers this season (60 Ks in 69 IP), but fantasy owners have to be pleased with his superb 2.71 ERA.