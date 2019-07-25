Cubs' Jon Lester: Set to start Saturday

Lester (illness) is scheduled to start Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lester was scratched from his start Wednesday due to a bout of bronchitis, but he'll only require a couple more days of rest before returning to the mound. The veteran southpaw has allowed seven runs on 20 hits over 12.2 frames in his first two starts coming out of the All-Star break.

