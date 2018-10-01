Cubs' Jon Lester: Set to start wild-card game

Lester will start Tuesday's National League wild-card game against the Dodgers or Rockies, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lester will get the ball for Tuesday's win-or-go-home wild-card contest after the Brewers beat the Cubs on Monday for the NL Central title. The veteran southpaw will face the loser of Monday's NL West division tiebreaker between the Rockies and Dodgers. Lester owns a 1.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in his last five starts (29.2 innings).

