Cubs' Jon Lester: Settles for no-decision
Lester threw seven shutout innings while allowing four hits with three walks and five strikeouts during a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
Although he settled for a no-decision, this was a really nice way to bounce back after allowing a season high 12 hits against the Padres during his last outing. While he's pitched well in July, Lester hadn't posted a shutout outing since May 1 before Saturday. He is 9-6 with a 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 114 innings this season. Lester is set to face the Brewers again in his next appearance at home Friday.
