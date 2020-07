Lester tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Twins. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out four.

Lester was at 66 pitches (42 for strikes) when he was pulled and would have surely continued if this had been a regular season contest. The veteran lefty will look to carry this momentum into his 2020 debut, which is slated for Monday against the Reds.