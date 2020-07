Lester struck out four batters across 2.1 scoreless innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lester only allowed one hit and was "commanding all of his pitches," according to catcher Willson Contreras. The veteran lefty was only scheduled to throw two innings, but he kept his pitch count low enough to face another batter. Lester took a step backward in 2019 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, and he'll look to turn in stronger numbers this season.