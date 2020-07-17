Lester figures to slot in as the Cubs' No. 3 starter with Kyle Hendricks named the Opening Day starter and Yu Darvish getting the ball second, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Lester was the team's Opening Day starter the last three years, so there was some possibility that new manager David Ross would stick with his veteran in that spot, but realistically the battle came down to Hendricks and Darvish. Chicago also could have broken up those two righties with the lefty Lester, but Ross is simply using his two best pitchers first. Lester had a down 2019 season by his standards with a 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 171.2 innings.