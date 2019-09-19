Cubs' Jon Lester: Solid in no-decision

Lester didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Reds, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

The veteran southpaw fired 49 strikes among his 77 pitches before turning things over to the bullpen with the score tied 1-1. Lester bounced back nicely from a couple of rough outings, and he'll take a 4.51 ERA and 161:52 K:BB through 165.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Pittsburgh.