Cubs' Jon Lester: Solid outing in third win

Lester improved to 3-1 on the season Saturday against the White Sox, lasting 5.2 innings and allowing just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Lester cruised through the first five innings, allowing just four baserunners, but was removed after getting into a bit of trouble in the sixth. The strong start brought his ERA down to 2.66 on the year, though the underlying stats paint a worrisome picture. His FIP sits at just 4.57, and neither his 7.36 K/9 or his 4.09 BB/9 are very encouraging. His low ERA can be attributed in part to a .266 BABIP and a 81.5 percent left on base rate. His next start should come Thursday in Atlanta.