Cubs' Jon Lester: Start moved to Wednesday
Lester will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.
Lester had been scheduled to start Tuesday's outing, but the Cubs will push him back a day and send Mike Montgomery to the mound in his place Tuesday. Lester will look to carry his recent momentum into Wednesday's outing, as he's won each of his last two starts, allowing just three runs between said games (12 innings).
