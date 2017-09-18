Play

Cubs' Jon Lester: Start moved to Wednesday

Lester will start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

Lester had been scheduled to start Tuesday's outing, but the Cubs will push him back a day and send Mike Montgomery to the mound in his place Tuesday. Lester will look to carry his recent momentum into Wednesday's outing, as he's won each of his last two starts, allowing just three runs between said games (12 innings).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast