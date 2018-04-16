Cubs' Jon Lester: Start pushed to Wednesday

Lester will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs will push their starters back by a day after Monday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, so Tyler Chatwood will get the ball Tuesday while Lester shifts back to Wednesday. The Cardinals opted to switch things up, so Lester will now matchup against Luke Weaver.

