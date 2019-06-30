Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out eight in loss
Lester (7-6) gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out eight through 5.2 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Sunday.
Lester gave up a three-run home run in the first inning, but he settled down to deliver four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth inning. The left-hander has a 7-6 record with a 3.89 ERA through 16 starts this season. Lester will make his next start Saturday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
