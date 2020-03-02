Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out four in strong start

Lester pitched three scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners. He allowed two hits and struck out four.

After a rough first start of the spring in which he allowed five runs (three earned) in just an inning of work, Lester bounced back nicely Sunday. The veteran lefty had a down 2019, as his 4.46 ERA was his worst since 2012 and his 1.50 WHIP was his worst since his rookie campaign in 2006. Heading into 2020, it'd be nice to see a few more starts like Sunday's to have a bit more confidence in Lester.