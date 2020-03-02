Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out four in strong start
Lester pitched three scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners. He allowed two hits and struck out four.
After a rough first start of the spring in which he allowed five runs (three earned) in just an inning of work, Lester bounced back nicely Sunday. The veteran lefty had a down 2019, as his 4.46 ERA was his worst since 2012 and his 1.50 WHIP was his worst since his rookie campaign in 2006. Heading into 2020, it'd be nice to see a few more starts like Sunday's to have a bit more confidence in Lester.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.