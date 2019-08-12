Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out seven

Lester gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven through five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.

Lester generated 12 swinging strikes in only five innings of work in the no-decision. His last six starts coming into this contest have not been impressive, posting a 5.66 ERA. The 35-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Lester will make his next start Saturday against the Pirates at PNC Park.