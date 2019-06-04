Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out six in win

Lester (4-4) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six through seven innings to take the win over the Angels on Monday.

Lester leaned on 27 called strikes to effectively shut down the Angels. After three lackluster outings, the left-hander matched a season-high seven innings and earned his way back into the win column. He has a 4-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 8.5 K/9 through 11 starts this season. Lester will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals.