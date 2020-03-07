Cubs' Jon Lester: Strikes out six

Lester allowed one run across 2.2 innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Lester allowed way too many baserunners, but he was able to limit the damage with his swing-and-miss stuff Friday. The veteran lefty was coming off of three scoreless innings in his last spring start Sunday, and he'll look to keep building momentum heading into his sixth season with the Cubs and 15th overall in the majors.