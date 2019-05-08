Cubs' Jon Lester: Strong in quality start

Lester allowed two runs (zero earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings Tuesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Lester allowed eight baserunners but didn't surrender a free pass and held the Marlins to just two extra-base hits. His only trouble came in the third inning, when he allowed two hits after an error by Kyle Schwarber allowed the second batter of the inning to reach base. Otherwise, it was another strong outing for Lester, as he has allowed one earned run across 18 innings in three starts since returning from a hamstring injury. He'll look to keep that going in his next outing, likely to come Sunday against Milwaukee.