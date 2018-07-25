Cubs' Jon Lester: Strong performance against Diamondbacks
Lester tossed six strong innings against Arizona on Wednesday, giving up just four hits and no walks while striking out seven. He allowed just a single run on a solo homer but did not factor into the decision.
It was the veteran lefty's strongest performance in a while, though it didn't earn him a win, as the Cubs couldn't grab the lead until the eighth inning. Lester has an excellent 3.06 ERA and a 12-3 record on the season, though the underlying numbers are not so optimistic. He's benefitted from an unsustainably high 81.5 percent strand rate and an unsustainably low .257 BABIP. Advanced ERA estimators such as FIP and SIERRA suggest that his ERA should be north of 4.50. More performances like the one he had Wednesday will bring those numbers down, however. He'll look to keep the momentum going Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
