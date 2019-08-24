Cubs' Jon Lester: Struggles again in loss
Lester (10-9) allowed six runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Friday.
After escaping every tough situation in his last outing against the Pirates, the Nationals made Lester pay by scoring multiple ways -- via home runs, sacrifice flies and two-out hits. As a result, Lester gave up at least five runs in an outing for the third time this month. Because of this tough stretch, Lester has lost three of his last five starts and has seen his ERA rise more than 0.6 of a run. He owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 138.1 innings this season. Lester will look to get back on track at the Mets on Thursday.
