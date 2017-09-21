Cubs' Jon Lester: Struggles in loss to Rays
Lester (11-8) allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks without striking out a batter through 4.1 innings to take the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Lester had won his previous three games, so it was discouraging to see him struggle in what projected to be a favorable matchup. His seven earned runs allowed were a season high, and he now sports an underwhelming 4.52 ERA and 1.34 WHIP for the campaign. The veteran lefty lines up for a road start against St. Louis and a home start against Cincinnati to finish the season, but it's worth noting that the Cubs could opt to rest Lester if a playoff spot is secured.
