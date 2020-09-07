Lester (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in 3.1 innings versus the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Lester allowed a pair of homers -- a Tommy Edman solo shot in the first inning and Paul Goldschmidt's three-run blast in the third. It's the fourth time in five starts Lester has allowed five or more runs, and the second time in that span he hasn't gotten out of the fourth inning. The southpaw has a 5.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 29 strikeouts across 40.1 innings this season. He'll try to get back on track Friday in Milwaukee.