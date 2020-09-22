Lester (3-2) tossed six scoreless innings to pick up the win Monday against the Pirates. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out one.

After a rough patch of outings between mid-August and early September, Lester has turned things around in his last three starts. The veteran has logged 17 innings in those games and has allowed just two earned runs, lowering his ERA from 5.80 to 4.40 in the process. He's not missing a ton of bats, with just 10 strikeouts in those 17 innings, and Pittsburgh is certainly a soft matchup, but this is still encouraging for Lester and the Cubs as they move toward the playoffs. The lefty lines up for one more regular-season start Saturday against the White Sox.