Cubs' Jon Lester: Suffers first loss of spring

Lester surrendered three runs on four hits and a walk and struck out four over 3.2 innings Thursday against Colorado.

Lester gave up a pair of home runs and posted his worst start of the spring so far in a 7-5 loss. The 35-year-old left-hander has posted a 5.19 ERA with 10 punchouts over 8.2 frames over three starts to kick off spring training and will continue to fine-tune his pitch arsenal as Opening Day nears.