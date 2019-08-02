Cubs' Jon Lester: Surrenders five runs in loss

Lester (9-7) allowed five runs on nine hits and no walks across five innings Thursday while taking the loss against the Cardinals. He struck out six.

Lester pitched well enough in the early stages, allowing two runs while scattering baserunners through the first five frames. He came back out for the sixth, however, when he allowed the first three hitters to reach and watched as each of them came around to score, with the big hit coming in the form of a three-run home run from Matt Wieters. The veteran was coming off a quality start, but he sandwiched that outing between this one and another in which he allowed four earned runs to the Padres. Lester will hope to get back on track in his turn at home against the Athletics.