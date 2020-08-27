Lester allowed one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Lester allowed runners to reach base in all five innings he pitched, and multiple runners reached base in three frames. However, he got timely outs to work out of jams and ultimately turned in a solid outing. It was a bounceback effort for Lester, as he had allowed 13 earned runs across 9.2 innings across his last two starts. Overall, he has maintained a 4.55 ERA with a 22:5 K:BB across 31.2 frames this season. He lines up for his next outing Tuesday at Pittsburgh.