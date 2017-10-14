Cubs' Jon Lester: Tabbed as Game 2 starter

Lester will start Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, David Vassegh of AM 570 in Los Angeles reports.

It'll be a pair of veteran lefties matching up in Game 2 with the Dodgers turning to Rich Hill against Lester. He allowed one run over 6.0 innings in his first start of the postseason against the Nationals and chipped in 3.2 innings in relief in Game 4. Lester has a career 2.57 ERA in the postseason.