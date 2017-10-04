Cubs' Jon Lester: Tabbed for Game 2 start

Lester will start Game 2 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Lester had a strong finish to the season and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. He went 4-1 across his last five starts, over which he posted a 3.62 ERA. Apart from one rough outing in which he was knocked around for seven runs over a brief 4.1 innings, Lester didn't allow more than two runs in any of the aforementioned starts.