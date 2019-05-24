Cubs' Jon Lester: Takes loss against Phillies

Lester (3-3) got the loss against the Phillies on Thursday, giving up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one as the Cubs lost 9-7.

Lester was battered for a second straight start after getting tagged for five earned by the Nationals in his last outing, as he couldn't rebound after giving up a pair of runs in the first inning. Despite the rough stretch, Lester's ratios remain solid thanks to a hot start to the season, as he's sporting a 2.68 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP through 47 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his start, which is scheduled for Tuesday on the road against the Astros.