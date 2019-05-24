Cubs' Jon Lester: Takes loss against Phillies
Lester (3-3) got the loss against the Phillies on Thursday, giving up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one as the Cubs lost 9-7.
Lester was battered for a second straight start after getting tagged for five earned by the Nationals in his last outing, as he couldn't rebound after giving up a pair of runs in the first inning. Despite the rough stretch, Lester's ratios remain solid thanks to a hot start to the season, as he's sporting a 2.68 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP through 47 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his start, which is scheduled for Tuesday on the road against the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...