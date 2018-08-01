Cubs' Jon Lester: Takes loss Tuesday

Lester (12-4) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out three.

After shutting down the Diamondbacks in his last start, Lester was much more hittable in this one. The veteran lefty ran into trouble in the third inning, when he allowed a run scoring double followed by a two-run home run by Francisco Cervelli. Lester gave up another run in the fifth before departing having thrown 101 pitches. The 34-year-old still carries a solid 3.22 ERA and will look for better results in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the light-hitting Padres.