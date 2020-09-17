Lester did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the Indians, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one batter across five innings.

Lester got off to a messy first inning, during which he allowed a baserunner to score on a wild pitch. The 36-year-old settled down from there, quieting Cleveland's bats until a solo blast off the bat of Oscar Mercado in the fifth frame. Lester then left the game with the score knotted, 2-2. The right-hander, coming off a season-high eight strikeouts, has done well over his last two starts but has seen an inconsistent season to the tune of a 4.91 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Lester is slated to take the mound for a favorable matchup Monday at Pittsburgh.