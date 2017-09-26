Cubs' Jon Lester: Tames Cards at Busch Stadium

Lester (12-8) allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters through six innings to pick up the win against St. Louis on Monday.

The veteran lefty entered Monday's divisional tilt with an underwhelming 5.91 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 through four September starts, so this was an impressive rebound. Lester's 4.20 FIP is his highest mark since the 2007 season, and this has been a disappointing fantasy campaign. However, with Chicago close to clinching a playoff berth, Lester and the Cubs have larger goals in sight. He projects to face Cincinnati at Wrigley Field for his final start of the regular season, but there's a risk that the veteran lefty could be skipped if Chicago clinches its postseason berth in the meantime.