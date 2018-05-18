Cubs' Jon Lester: Thursday contest postponed
Lester had his Thursday start against the Braves postponed due to inclement weather.
No makeup date has yet been announced, but since the two clubs didn't even step on the field, the Cubs have already announced Lester as their Friday starter against the Reds, according to the league web site.
